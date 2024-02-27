President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump to visit Texas-Mexico border this week

President Biden, former President Trump to visit the Texas-Mexico border this week

The Texas-Mexico border is just one of the locations serving as the backdrop for the race for president.

Former President Donald Trump is set to visit Eagle Pass on Thursday, the same day President Joe Biden will be visiting Brownsville.

The dueling trips will be taking place about 325 miles apart.

This will be Biden's second visit to the border as president – he visited El Paso in January last year. The announcement came after Trump's trip was reported.

This week, I'll travel to Brownsville, Texas to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, and local leaders.



House Republicans should stop playing politics and pass the bipartisan border agreement we reached in the Senate, the toughest and fairest reforms in decades. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 26, 2024

According to the White House, Biden will be meeting with law enforcement and local leaders to discuss border security, funding for additional Border Patrol agents, fentanyl detection technology and more.