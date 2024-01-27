Texas doubles down in unprecedented border dispute with federal government

DALLAS - The unprecedented standoff between the state of Texas and the federal government at the southern border continues.

CBS News Texas sat down with North Texas immigration attorney Haim Vasquez to break down what it all means and what could happen next.

"We have never seen the point that we have right now, " said immigration attorney Haim Vasquez. "Never to that point to where we have the Texas National Guard, agents from DPS basically blocking the entrance and taking authority or control of the border."

On Monday the Supreme Court said the federal government has the authority to remove razor wire that Texas installed at the southern border. Homeland Security said Texas had until Friday to give federal authorities access to Eagle Pass. But Governor Abbott is doubling down saying he'll increase state patrol of the border, adding more barriers and more razor wire.

"We are at a very critical issue right now because we're testing, really, the essence of the Republic of the United States and whether or not the Supreme Court has authority, whether states have to abide or find a way to interpret it the way that they want," said Vasquez.

On Friday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton refused the federal government's request for access to the border and demanded proof that the federal government has the authority to turn a Texas park into a port of entry.

Vasquez says we'll have to wait and see who takes action next.

"If the federal government backs down from this, they completely will lose the authority they have on Supreme Court precedent," said Vasquez.

Twenty-five Republican governors are backing Gov. Abbott's stance; they say Texas has the constitutional right to self-defense. Gov. Abbott says he believes those states would be willing to send troops to the border if needed.

"I think that we have, right now, crossed the line of trying to fix the problem and now they're making it a political issue," said Vasquez.