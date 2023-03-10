Raging Bates Creek wipes out road, trapping Soquel residents in their homes

SOQUEL -- Runoff from the torrential downpour fueled by an atmospheric river turned the normally tranquil water of Bates Creek into a raging torrent Friday morning, washing away Main Street in Soquel, trapping more than 100 residents in their homes.

More than 6 inches of rain fell in the nearby Santa Cruz Mountains as the region remains under a National Weather Service flood watch until Sunday.

With the soil already saturated by weeks of stormy weather, the rain quickly filled rivers, creeks and other smaller waterways.

Main Street in Soquel. Residents north of Bates Creek will not be able to pass. Road crews are on site assessing possible solutions. Posted by County of Santa Cruz on Friday, March 10, 2023

Bates Creek quickly rose and with force wiped out the only road in and out of the community. A shelter in place alert was issued for residents of Cherryvale, Glen Haven, Prescott and other neighborhoods.

"It's unimaginable," said Ed, a local resident. "I just could not believe, if you told me this was going to occur, I'd say never."

Mary Tausheck was among the residents stranded by the washout.

"I'm prepared, I have plenty of food," she told KPIX. "As long as the power doesn't go out, I'm good."

N. Main St. in Soquel. We are now an island. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Uel0OYkokg — Molly Four Seasons Landscaping (@other_molly) March 10, 2023

Crews were at the scene, dumping large boulders into the creek and trying to install a temporary roadway. However, there was no ETA on when that structure might be in place and the town reconnected.