Evacuation orders issued in Carmel Valley, Arroyo Seco and Pajaro in Monterey County

SALINAS -- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office Friday issued evacuation orders for the areas of Carmel Valley, Arroyo Seco and Pajaro as a result of the atmospheric river storm hitting the area.

Residents can look up at the county's evacuation zone map to see if their homes are under evacuation orders. If so, they should leave immediately and also check with neighbors to make sure they are aware of the order.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Order for the #Pajaro Community to go into effect immediately. The following zones are under Order: • Zone B-001 • Zone B-003 • Zone B-005 • Zone B-006 • Zone B-007 • Zone B-0012

Map https://t.co/cvgCxmcKyD pic.twitter.com/1s1fP1DYPU — Monterey County Department of Emergency Management (@MontereyCoDEM) March 10, 2023

Several areas of Monterey County were under evacuation warnings as of Thursday amid wet weather that is expected to continue in the region into next week. The warnings remained in effect for the areas of North Salinas, low-lying areas around the Salinas River, Bolsa Knolls, the Carmel River Lagoon and Big Sur River.

Monterey County evacuation zone map

Temporary evacuation points have been set up at the Prunedale Library at 17822 Moro Road, the Carmel Valley Library at 65 W. Carmel Valley Road, and the King City Library at 402 Broadway St.

Anyone needing help with animal sheltering should call the SPCA for Monterey County at (831) 373-2631.

All schools are also closed Friday in the Bradley, Carmel, Pacific Grove, San Ardo and Soledad unified school districts, as well as a handful of schools in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District.