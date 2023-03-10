Flooding from Uvas Creek shuts southbound Highway 101 in Gilroy

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

GILROY -- Flooding from the swollen Uvas Creek following steady overnight rains closed southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Gilroy Friday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning Caltrans had closed the southbound right lane and shoulder betweeen Monterey Road and State Road 25.

By 10:13 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said all of southbound 101 was closed from 10th St. to SR 25.

The forecast was for additional rain on Friday and the CHP said there was no ETA for reopening.

The area was also flooded during heavy rains in January, affecting property owners and farmworkers.

"The water took away everything that was here," said farmworker Ramon Murrieta. "The tractors got flooded. We got about five feet of water in the house."

Worker say they still haven't recovered from the storms two months ago.

"Since January 11, I have been here cleaning, because the flood left many plants under the mud, and many are drying up," farmworker Raul Vega said.