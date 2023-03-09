Atmospheric river storm begins pelting water-logged Bay Area; 1st evacuation warning issued

Atmospheric river storm begins pelting water-logged Bay Area; 1st evacuation warning issuedget the free app
Rain was beginning to fall across the Bay Area as the latest round of atmospheric river storms swept in, bringing a renewed fear of flooding and additional impacts to a region already battered by the wet weather.
In Santa Cruz County, the sheriff's office issued an evacuation warning for a number of unicorporated areas of the county, telling residents in low-lying areas to be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground.
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for rain and strong winds Thursday that will get heavier and stronger overnight. Daytime highs are expected in the 50s with overnight lows just a few degrees cooler in most areas in the high 40s to low 50s.
KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
The latest storm will be most severe into Friday. A flood watch is in effect from Thursday through Sunday -- as well as a wind advisory Thursday and Friday -- for the entire Bay Area and the Central Coast. Lingering but lighter rain will continue into the weekend with additional widespread rainfall expected next week.
Evacuation warnings issued in Santa Cruz County
From the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office:
EVACUATION WARNING
Heavy rains and run off are expected starting Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. Residents in low lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground. If possible, consider moving prior to the start of the weather system. The Sheriff's Office is issuing an evacuation warning for the following zones in the unincorporated areas:
FEL-E008, FEL-E012, CRZ-E081
CTL-E014-B, E015-B, E018-A, E019-B
CTL-E051-B, CTL-E050-B
PAJ-E015-B, E024-B, E027-B, E026, E028
These areas have been identified as the highest threat to flood, however flooding could take place in areas outside of these identified zones. The Sheriff's Office recommends residents remain mindful of their surroundings and their proximity to potentially flooded areas.
Residents may look up their evacuation zones at community.zonehaven.com
Millions face flood threat from latest atmospheric river; 'There is an absolute huge threat'
A potent weather front containing an atmospheric river engorged with warm tropical moisture triggered flood fears across Northern California and the state Thursday.
More than 17 million people are under flood watches in California and slices of Nevada. Much of California is under a significant risk of excessive rainfall that could inundate places already devastated by severe flooding earlier this year.
Among the areas of concern, forecasters said, were rivers, creeks and waterways in the South Bay and the Russian River near Hopland.
Atmospheric river: Bay Area residents brace for strong winds, floods, toppling trees, power outages
A powerful jet stream hurled a potent category 4 atmospheric river at the San Francisco Bay area early Thursday, triggering a flood watch for the region and warnings of mudslides, downed trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service said the plume of subtropical moisture would dumped several inches of rain over the next 24 hours.
"Inland regions expected to see 1-3 inches, inland hills 3 to 6 inches, Santa Cruz Mountains 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches," forecasters said.
Storm prep: Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that goes into effect Thursday afternoon for the entire San Francisco Bay Area as an atmospheric river slams into the region.
Many Bay Area residents are looking to take precautions against possible flooding after the heavy damage caused by rains in late December through January. Here is a list of where to get sandbags in every Bay Area county; remember to bring a shovel just in case.
Bay Area prepares for heavy rain, high winds ahead of arriving storm system
The entire Bay Area is bracing for another round of torrential rain and high winds as the latest atmospheric river takes aim at the region, residents and business owners scrambling to make last-minute preparations.
Wind and rain are expected to arrive in late Thursday morning with the precipitation increasing in intensity as the day progresses. Oakland city officials urge residents to prepare and even volunteer to prevent flooding.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service have issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area, which includes a 40 percent chance of flash flooding Thursday night into Friday morning.