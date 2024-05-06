See the 2024 Met Gala's best-dressed stars and biggest moments

See the 2024 Met Gala's best-dressed stars See the 2024 Met Gala's best-dressed stars 04:02

NEW YORK -- The 2024 Met Gala saw hundreds of celebrities dressed in their best outfits for fashion's biggest night.

Florals took centerstage on the green carpet as stars arrived for one of the most star-studded and secretive parties of the year.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's fundraiser is reserved for the biggest names in fashion, film and art. Guests take risks, go big and try to steal the scene.

"It's celebrating creativity and individuality," said Kylie Minogue.

The "Garden of Time" dress code celebrated nature as a metaphor for the ephemerality of fashion.

"I'm always honoring the garden of time by trying to stay in the present moment," said Jonathan Groff.

Cardi B shuts down the Met Gala red carpet

Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

There were plenty of big moments and big looks.

Cardi B needed eight handlers to help her and her dress up the museum steps, Lana Del Ray came with an antler headpiece, and Lizzo needed help turning her head.

Actress Lily Gladstone worked with an indigenous designer on her dress with nearly 500 silver stars.

"And they're all in the shape of constellations that you would see on the great plains on summer solstice," said Gladstone.

Zendaya walks the Met Gala red carpet twice

Zendaya attends the 2024 Costume Institue Benefit for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. / Getty Images

Costume changes came from Demi Moore and Zendaya, one of the hosts of the gala who walked the carpet not once, but twice.

"It's also a night that requires a lot of work to be put together, and then a lot of support to the fashion industry, which is to me a total art," said Penélope Cruz.

The night wasn't just for Hollywood's hottest, but Broadway's as well, including the Tony-nominated leads of "Cabaret."

Hannah Bagshawe (L) and English actor Eddie Redmayne arrive for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"Tonight I'm on water. It's gonna be a gentle night for me cause I have a night off from the show," said Eddie Redmayne.

"I'm honoring the original Sally Bowles, who ironically kind of wore a beret like this, and I'm giving her flowers," said Gayle Rankin.

See Tyla's sand dress for the Met Gala

Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tyla walked her first Met Gala red carpet wearing a dress made of sand.

The "Water" singer enlisted the help of the fashion house Blamian and carried an hourglass clutch.

"We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala," she told Vogue. "So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect. The idea was crazy, and I loved it. I'm excited and a little nervous, but I'm looking forward to having a fun night at The Met!"

The Met Gala marks the opening of the museum's 2024 spring exhibition, named "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." There will be 250 rare historical garments on display, including some pieces so fragile they cannot even be worn by mannequins.

"I hear some of the pieces are incredibly old and fragile. So I'm gonna make sure to not fall over and tip over any of the exhibition pieces," said Alexander Skarsgård.

Dan Levy attends the 2024 Met Gala, celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. / Getty Images

Between the opulent outfits and the star-studded lineup, it's hard to compare the gala to any other night.

"I'm looking forward to being with some friends," said Dan Levy.

"When you step on the carpet, it's go time, it's Game 7. And I hope by the end of the game, I look at my stats, I hope I did well when I see the photos come out," said retired NBA star Dwayne Wade.

A single ticket to this year's Met Gala started at $75,000, with tables starting at $350,000. The gala is the Costume Institutes primary source of funding and raised $22 million last year.

