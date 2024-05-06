What time does the Met Gala start and how long will it last?

NEW YORK -- The Met Gala is tonight in New York City, and fashion's biggest fans want to know when the red carpet starts and how long it will last.

What time does the Met Gala red carpet start?

The Met Gala red carpet officially starts at 5:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday, May 6.

Each year, the event is held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Members of the media check in hours earlier to take their places along The Met's iconic steps before the stars arrive.

This year's theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

How long does the Met Gala red carpet last?

The Met Gala typically lasts for hours, and there isn't an official end time. Celebrities have been known to show up late, like Beyoncé who arrived last in 2015 and Rihanna who is often among the latecomers.

Last year, Rihanna showed up around 10 p.m., with her partner A$AP Rocky by her side. She was pregnant with their second son, Riot Rose, and wore an all white gown with a large hood that transformed into a cape.

The star is always one to watch at the Met Gala, proving why it's called "fashionably late."

Once asked who is allowed to arrive late, even Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour replied, "Rihanna."

What happens at the Met Gala after the red carpet?

Much of what happens inside the Met Gala remains shrouded in secrecy. Wintour is rumored to have many rules surrounding the gala, including the dress code and the use of cellphones or social media.

Once celebrities make their way up the Met steps and into the museum, there is some kind of party inside with dinner and music. Last year's menu featured a chilled spring pea soup and Ōra King salmon, and past musical performers include Cher, Rihanna, Madonna and Lady Gaga.

The event raises money for the museum's Costume Institute, and guests have a chance to explore its latest exhibition. Attendees have to be invited, and individual tickets cost $75,000, The Met told CBS MoneyWatch.

The Met Gala will be held Monday night in New York City. Watch CBS New York's special coverage streaming at 8 p.m.