ICE releases wife of U.S. Army soldier and Afghanistan veteran, after a month-long detention

Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday released the wife of an active-duty U.S. Army soldier and Afghanistan war veteran after a monthlong detention, her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Jose Serrano, told CBS News.

Serrano's wife, El Salvador native Deisy Rivera Ortega, was detained by ICE on April 14 during an immigration appointment in El Paso, Texas. Serrano, who has served in the Army for 27 years, including three deployments to Afghanistan, first revealed to CBS News last month that his wife had been arrested by ICE after living in the U.S. for roughly a decade.

Deisy Rivera Ortega and Jose Serrano Jose Serrano

She attended that appointment as part of an application for a special immigration program known as Parole in Place, designed to protect military spouses and parents who are in the U.S. illegally or without permanent legal status from deportation.

Rivera Ortega's arrest was one of several ICE detentions in recent months involving relatives of U.S. service members. While historically rare, those arrests have become more common under the second Trump administration, which has vowed to oversee the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history.

At the time, the Department of Homeland Security said ICE arrested Rivera Ortega because of a deportation order dating back to 2019. DHS also said she was convicted of entering the U.S. illegally, a federal misdemeanor.

Serrano said his wife had been working in the U.S. legally with a government permit stemming from a legal protection she received under the United Nations Convention Against Torture that shields her from being deported to her native El Salvador. If granted, her pending Parole in Place application could also allow Rivera Ortega to obtain a green card or permanent residency based on her marriage to a U.S. citizen.

Serrano said his wife was informed in ICE detention that she was facing deportation to a third country, such as Mexico, because her legal protection only bars officials from returning her to El Salvador. Serrano, who married Rivera Ortega in 2022, said his wife's detention exacerbated his mental health challenges, noting he has been treated previously for a traumatic brain injury, PTSD and depression.

During an interview with CBS News last week, White House border czar Tom Homan pledged to "look into" Rivera Ortega's case after being asked about it.

While he argued that those who have received deportation orders have been afforded "due process," Homan also acknowledged that it was a "difficult" case and noted ICE officers "have discretion" on who to target and who not to target.