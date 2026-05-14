CENTCOM chief tells senators Iran's hold on Strait of Hormuz has weakened, but threats remain

Washington — The head of U.S. forces in the Middle East told senators that the bombing campaign against Iran, named Operation Epic Fury, achieved all of its objectives to "significantly degrade" the country's military capabilities, even as Tehran continues to claim control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Admiral Brad Cooper of U.S. Central Command told the Senate Armed Services Committee that U.S. forces have destroyed more than 90% of Iran's inventory of 8,000 naval mines to prevent their deployment in the strait. But he acknowledged Iran still maintains some capabilities to threaten ships.

"The Iranian ability to stop commerce has been dramatically degraded through the straits, but their voice is very loud, and those threats are clearly heard by the merchant industry and the insurance industry," Cooper said Thursday.

In response to questions from senators of both parties, Cooper said the U.S. has options to reopen the Strait of Hormuz militarily but said that is a decision for policymakers, acknowledging that the crucial waterway is at the center of ongoing negotiations aimed at a long-term peace deal.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, testifies at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 14, 2026. Win McNamee / Getty Images

When asked how long the conflict is expected to continue, Cooper pointed out the ceasefire reached on April 7 remains in effect, despite the ongoing U.S. Navy's blockade of Iranian ports and exchanges of fire last week. The administration has told Congress that "hostilities" with Iran have "terminated."

In his written testimony, Cooper said Operation Epic Fury had damaged or destroyed more than 85% of Iran's ballistic missile, drone and naval industrial base through more than 1,450 strikes on weapons-manufacturing facilities. He told senators that it would take Iran "a generation" to rebuild its navy and years for its drone and missile production to recover.

He said recent reporting that Iran retains about 70% of its ballistic missile inventory is inaccurate, but declined to get into specifics because details are classified. CBS News reported in April that Iran retained at least half of its ballistic missiles and launchers.

Cooper said that between November and December 2025, U.S. Central Command started "to see an increase in Iran's capability and intent" to produce more ballistic missiles. He said this presented "a very significant risk" that factored into the objectives of Operation Epic Fury.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia noted that the Senate Armed Services Committee has not seen the opinion produced by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel that justified the president's authority to launch strikes against Iran.

"We're being asked to fund a $1.5 trillion budget, but our request of the DOJ to see the OLC opinion justifying this war — they have refused to allow members of the Armed Services Committee to see it," Kaine said. "If they will not allow us to see the legal rationale for the war, what are they hiding?"

GOP Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the panel's chairman, noted that Cooper would not be the person to provide that opinion since he is not a policymaker.

Cooper deflected questions from Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan on whether China and Russia are giving intelligence to Iran, saying they should discuss the matter in a classified setting.

Cooper said the military's investigation into a strike that hit an Iranian girls' school at the beginning of the bombing campaign, killing about 150 people, is still ongoing. CBS News reported in early March that a preliminary U.S. assessment suggested that the U.S. was "likely" responsible for the deadly attack but did not intentionally target the school and may have hit it in error.

The admiral told senators he was "passionate" about preventing civilian harm and invited them to Central Command's headquarters in Tampa to see how the command's targeting works.

Cooper was also asked about a report in the New York Times in April that said 22 schools had been hit since the start of the conflict. He said there was no indication the report was accurate, but when pressed by Democratic Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, he said the military has not investigated those incidents. He said he would work on a report on whether hospitals or schools had been destroyed in U.S. military strikes.