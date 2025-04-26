Where Trump, other world leaders were sitting at Pope Francis' funeral

Around 200,000 mourners flooded the streets of Rome to bid farewell to Pope Francis, often referred to as the "People's Pope," at his funeral in St. Peter's Square on Saturday morning. Dignitaries, heads of state and reigning monarchs were among those with reserved seats at the funeral Mass, including President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

With delegations from about 130 countries at the ceremony, the seating chart had to be planned accordingly. Here's how it worked:

Argentina's President Javier Milei (R) and other leaders look on as pallbearers prepare to lift the coffin during late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square at the Vatican on April 26, 2025. Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

The official delegations were seated in a special section to the right of the altar outside of St. Peter's Basilica.

Francis made history as the first pontiff from South America. So it was only fitting that Argentina - Francis' native country - was represented in the front row with Argentine President Javier Milei. Milei sat next to his sister, Karina, who serves as general secretary of the presidency. Next to them was Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who was seated up front because the pope is the bishop of Rome.



The seating arrangements following Italy were then based on the French diplomatic alphabetical order. So, for example, the United States wouldn't be "U," it would be "E" after the French translation "États-Unis." According to Reuters, reigning monarchs were given priority over other heads of state.

Where was Donald Trump sitting at the pope's funeral?

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Estonian President Alar Karis, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Getty Images

Mr. Trump and the first lady walked into St. Peter's Square and were directed to their seats around 4 a.m. ET, ahead of the service. The pair was seated next to Estonian President Alar Karis, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain. Across the aisle, to their right, was Finland's President Alexander Stubb, with whom he was seen speaking at the start of the ceremony.

Here were some other notable leaders in attendance:

Britain's Prince William

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

French President Emmanuel Macron

Former U.S President Joe Biden

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen

European Council President Antonio Costa

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Honduras' President Xiomara Castro

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

India's president Droupadi Murmu

President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi

President of Cape Verde, Jose Maria Neves

