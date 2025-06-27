Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg and Pat McAfee donate $50K to Pittsburgh Public Schools

Pittsburgh Public Schools got a $50,000 donation from Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg and Pat McAfee.

In a statement, the district thanked the three celebrities for their "generous contribution," saying it will go towards supporting school programs and initiatives.

"This one-time donation not only reflects a shared belief in the potential of our students but also reinforces the power and impact of community," a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.

Pat McAfee and Wiz Khalifa are western Pennsylvania natives, and while Snoop Dogg isn't from Pittsburgh, he's a self-proclaimed Steelers fan.

McAfee went to Plum High School and played college football at West Virginia University. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2009 and retired from the NFL in 2017. Now he hosts the popular Pat McAfee Show, which he took on the road and brought to PPG Paints Arena in April.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Allderdice High School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. He performed at Star Lake in 2023 with Snoop Dogg, and he's set to return next month with Sean Paul.

Snoop Dogg, who grew up in California, attended a game at Acrisure Stadium last season. The rapper has previously said that he loves the Steelers because he grew up watching them in the 70s and was amazed by their defense.

The board voted to accept the donation.