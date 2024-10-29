Wiz Khalifa selling Pittsburgh-area home for $1.3 million

Why millennials are having their moment in real estate

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa is selling his Washington County home for $1.3 million.

The nearly 3-acre property on 30 Virginia Lane in Canonsburg is listed on realtor.com for $1,295,000. Property records show Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Thomaz, bought the home in 2012 for $900,000.

The property was listed by Dustin Hook, who marketed it on Instagram with a nod to Wiz Khalifa, singing "Black and Yellow" before a video tour.

The "one-of-a-kind" home has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. There's also a guest house that adds another full bathroom to the count. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, radiant heat floors and plenty of patio space overlooking acres of green space. In true Wiz Khalifa style, there's also a fireplace emblazoned with a marijuana leaf.

Realtor.com estimates the mortgage would be $8,414 a month.

It's unclear why Wiz Khalifa is selling his Pittsburgh home or if he plans to buy another in the area. He recently welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar.

The rapper grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Allderdice High School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. He was back in Pittsburgh last summer with Snoop Dogg and was supposed to play a show for his birthday at the new Sudden Little Thrills music festival in September, but that was canceled. He also visited Pittsburgh in 2022 to launch his medical marijuana brand in Pennsylvania.