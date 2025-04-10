Pat McAfee has star-studded homecoming show at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday was a homecoming at PPG Paints Arena for Plum native Pat McAfee. Joined by some Pittsburgh legends, music stars and sumo wrestlers, he took the stage in front of thousands of fans.

Wearing his traditional black tank top, the popular and sometimes controversial sports talk show host was back in the 'Burgh.

"Are you ready to have a 'Big Night Aht?'" he asked fans.

Also out were big stars, as in celebrity entertainers — few bigger than Jelly Roll, who sang "Renegade."

But he was hardly alone. Wrestler Jey Uso was there and helped McAfee give money away to a lucky fan. Comedian Shane Gillis refereed a sumo match, and in a surprise visit, Pittsburgh's own Wiz Khalifa was there. In a cavalcade of artists, Steelers fan Snoop Dogg was also there.

But McAcfees' stage show also saw the gathering of Pittsburgh sports icons. Ben Roethlisberger, Paul Skenes, Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin got the biggest crowd reaction. Sid, Ben and Paul took part in a contest to throw a football through a hoop. Ben and Sid pulled it off.

An estimated 12,000 fans, mostly men, attended, including one who won $2.4 million. And yes, it was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

And despite all the talk, Aaron Rodgers was absent from the lineup.