Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul bringing new co-headlining tour to Star Lake

Pittsburgh's own Wiz Khalifa is joining Sean Paul for a co-headlining tour this summer and will bring the show to The Pavilion at Star Lake.

The two musicians will embark on the "Good Vibes Only Tour" and make their way to the Pittsburgh area on Saturday, July 19.

The 15-city amphitheater run features special guest DaBaby and support from Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics.

"Wiz always delivers an electric performance to rev up his fans. The tour announcement arrives after Wiz most recently released his highly anticipated new album, 'Kush + Orange Juice 2,'" said an accompanying Live Nation press release.

"Kush + Orange Juice 2" serves as Wiz Khalifa's eighth studio album and is the official follow-up to his 2010 mixtape "Kush & Orange Juice," on the heels of its 15th anniversary.

For Paul, this summer's tour after a 2025 U.K. arena tour with Ashanti and his 2024 Greatest Tour.

Tickets are available starting with select artist presales on Wednesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week before tickets go on sale to the general public on May 2 at 10 a.m. More information can be found at Live Nation's website.