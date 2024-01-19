"This man has not had one terrible season:" Steelers super fan Snoop Dogg throws support behind Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now know that Mike Tomlin is coming back to coach the Steelers in 2024, and as the offseason progresses, more and more people continue to say they support both him and the decision by the organization to keep him as head coach.

At the season-ending media availability, players such as Cam Heyward and TJ Watt put their support behind the 17-year head coach, with Watt going as far as to say " I don't want to play for anyone other than Mike T."

Heyward echoed the sentiments, saying that without Tomlin, "This group would not function to even get to a playoff berth" and "he keeps us accountable from top to bottom and I don't want to play for any other coach."

Meanwhile, away from the South Side facility, Steelers super fan and celebrity Snoop Dogg said he "100 percent backs the return of Mike Tomlin."

On the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week, he expressed his appreciation for the Steelers and the head coach.

"I've been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan since 1975, Rich," he said. "I've only seen three coaches: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and now Mike Tomlin. Our organization ain't like others - we don't all that flip-flopping. We've had terrible seasons under Chuck Noll and under Bill Cowher. This man has not had one terrible season."

In Snoop's estimation, it isn't so much Tomlin as it is the coordinators to blame the recent malaise and lack of postseason wins. So much so, Snoop had some ideas for the franchise.

"Maybe it should be a general manager that steps in and does some assisting," he said. "Says, 'We're going to pick the D coordinator and the O coordinator, you oversee it all, coach, because we ain't been to the thing in a long time.' We keep sliding in and backing in, and that's cool, but I want it all. We're used to winning around here."

Finally, Snoop wants to see the offense improve.

"Our offense has to be 2025, not 1984," he said.

You can watch Rich's full interview with Snoop Dogg about Mike Tomlin at this link.