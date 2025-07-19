Pittsburgh's brief break from the heat and humid weather continues this weekend

Saturday morning begins with another mild morning across Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia under mostly cloudy skies and some patchy areas of fog.

The stationary front that has been in place across our area for the last 24 hours or so still remains across, draped across Northern West Virginia just south of the I-68 corridor, but will slowly lift back north today.

High temperatures and rain chances in the region on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

A weak disturbance moving atop this boundary may lead some isolated to widely scattered storms late this morning through the early afternoon--mainly in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

Low temperatures and rain chances into the evening on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

The rest of our area should be in the region of sinking air between the disturbance to our southeast and another system approaching our region from the Midwest. Highs today will be in the mid-80s.

Overnight, the disturbance in the Midwest will start to head our way, and we'll give way to rising motion after sunset. This will lead to a complex of showers and storms rolling in from the west. This should be a weakening complex as it will be moving in at a time of day when instability will be decreasing.

The types of rain we'll see into early Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

Overall trends in the models have been bringing this complex later and later, so it won't be until after midnight through around sunrise for the best chance of storms in Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia.

The main threats with storms will be isolated severe wind gusts and generally sub-severe hail. With the relatively faster movement of storms, this should preclude a widespread flash flood threat, but locally heavy rainfall (isolated 1-2" amounts) is still expected.

This complex of storms will exit Sunday morning, but the actual cold front doesn't look to pass through our area until 3-7 p.m. Additional isolated to scattered storms are possible with the frontal passage before substantially drier and cooler air moves in Sunday night into Monday morning.

High temperatures and rain chances on Sunday, July 20, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

The best chance of showers and storms, which won't be that widespread, will generally be in our southern and southwest counties as the front reaches those locations during peak heating.

Morning lows on Monday and Tuesday will be refreshing, with most of our area in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is closer to normal for this time of year.

This will force drier and comfortable air to move in early next week, leading to mostly sunny conditions on Monday and Tuesday and temperatures closer to normal for a change.

It will heat up by mid to late next week with more humidity and storm chances by next Thursday, and especially towards Friday.

7-day forecast: July 19, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

