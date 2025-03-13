Here's how to watch the "blood moon" total lunar eclipse in Pittsburgh

Early Friday morning, the Pittsburgh region will be treated to a total lunar eclipse, and the weather looks like it will be cooperative for us to see it.

When will the lunar eclipse happen?

The partial eclipse begins at 1:09 a.m. Friday. This is when the moon starts to move into Earth's shadow. The moon becomes completely covered by Earth's shadow at 2:26 a.m. Friday and stays covered for a little more than an hour.

The total eclipse ends at 3:31 a.m. Friday. Less and less of the moon will be eclipsed over the next hour. The last part of the partial eclipse ends at 4:47 a.m. Friday.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Why is it called a "blood moon?"

When the moon passes into Earth's shadow, it does not disappear. The moon takes on a reddish-orange color, which is why some call this a "blood moon."

What sunlight isn't blocked by Earth is filtered through Earth's atmosphere. This filters out the blue light, leaving the reddish-orange behind.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Another total lunar eclipse will be seen on Sept. 7 of this year. Unfortunately, that will be for the other side of the planet. Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia get to see that one.

The next total lunar eclipse in the Pittsburgh area will be March 3, 2026.