March's full "Blood Worm Moon" arrives with a lunar eclipse. Here's when and where to see it.

Get ready for March's full "Blood Worm Moon," a phenomenon that will make the moon appear red during a total lunar eclipse.

The full moon reaches peak illumination at 2:55 a.m. ET on Friday, March 14. The total lunar eclipse will make the moon appear red on Thursday, March 13 into the following day, depending on the time zone, according to NASA. This eclipse will be visible from Earth's Western Hemisphere.

When and where to see the "Blood Worm Moon"

While this month's full moon will rise early Friday, it will appear full from around Wednesday evening into Saturday morning, according to NASA. The Old Farmer's Almanac details specific moonrise times for ZIP codes across the U.S. Local forecasts also include detailed information on how clear the night sky will be in various locations.

The "Blood Moon" phenomenon will start before the full moon reaches peak illumination. As the lunar eclipse begins, the moon will start moving through Earth's shadow on Thursday night at 11:57 p.m. EDT. However, the moon's gradual dimming won't be noticeable until around 1:09 a.m. on Friday. The moon will be fully shaded from around 2:26 a.m. to 3:31 a.m., with the peak viewing opportunity for the red moon happening around 2:59 a.m.

A map showing where the March 13-14, 2025 lunar eclipse is visible. Contours mark the edge of the visibility region at eclipse contact times. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

The moon will exit from Earth's full shadow between 3:31 a.m. and 4:48 a.m., and will leave the last of the partial shadow at 6 a.m. ending lunar eclipse.

Viewers in North and South America will catch the best views of the "Blood Worm Moon," though parts of Europe and Africa may catch a glimpse.

How can I observe the eclipse?

The moon will still be visible during the eclipse, even though it will be in full shadow of the Earth, according to NASA.

You don't need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view. Viewers should head to dark environment away from bright lights for the best moon viewing conditions.

What is a lunar eclipse and why does it make the moon look red?

When the sun, Earth and moon all align so that the moon passes into the Earth's shadow, there's a lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, like the one happening this week, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow.

The blood moon can be seen in the sky over Hamburg, Germany in June of 2023. Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

The moon will appear red-orange when it's in the Earth's shadow. Any sunlight that's not blocked by the Earth during the eclipse will be filtered through a "thick slice of Earth's atmosphere" as it heads toward the moon's surface, according to NASA. This will make the moon appear red.

Why is March's full moon called the worm moon?

This month's full moon is also called the Worm Moon. The nickname may have come from the earthworms typically found as spring nears, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Other names for March's full moon are the Eagle Moon, Goose Moon, Crow Comes Back Moon, Sugar Moon, Wind Strong Moon and Sore Eyes Moon.