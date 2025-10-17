Watch live: North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland high school football live stream

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania and this week's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week is coming to you live from the North Hills as Pine-Richland hosts North Allegheny!

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above.

Pine-Richland (7-1) hosts their neighboring rival North Allegheny tonight, looking to make it seven straight victories with their last and only loss of the season coming in late August against Central Catholic.

Junior quarterback Aaron Strader is one of the top passers in all of the WPIAL with 1,577 yards on 99 completions as he's thrown 21 touchdown passes with only five interceptions.

Strader has also rushed for 467 yards on 49 touches this season, averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

North Allegheny (7-1) also have only one loss on the season, which also came at the hands of Central Catholic three weeks ago.

Art Walker's North Allegheny team started off the season with six straight wins before falling 21-6 to Central Catholic, who the Post-Gazette has ranked as the No. 2 team in all of Pennsylvania in Class 6A.

Luke Rohan is the leading running back for North Allegheny with 720 yards on 140 carries and 12 touchdowns on the season.

Kickoff at Pine-Richland Stadium is set for 7:00.

