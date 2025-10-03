Watch live: South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair high school football live stream

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania and this week's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week is coming to you live from the South Hills as Upper St. Clair hosts South Fayette.

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above.

Upper St. Clair (5-1) hosts South Fayette tonight, looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season last week, which came in a 24-20 loss to their neighboring rivals from Peters Township.

Senior quarterback Ethan Hellmann not only leads the way for Upper St. Clair, but is the leading passer in all of the WPIAL with 1,581 yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and only one interception on the season.

Upper St. Clair senior quarterback Ethan Hellmann is leading the WPIAL so far this season in passing yards. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

South Fayette (5-1) enters tonight's game looking to stretch their winning streak to four games, having only lost one game in Week 2 against Canon-McMillan.

Senior quarterback Drew Welhorsky is among the top 25 passers in all of the WPIAL, having thrown for 833 yards with eight passing touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

South Fayette quarterback Drew Welhorsky carries the ball against Belle Vernon on Sep. 20th, 2024 at James Weir Stadium in Rostraver Township. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

Kickoff at Panthers Stadium at Upper St. Clair High School is set for 7:00.

