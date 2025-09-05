Watch live: Mars vs. North Hills high school football live stream

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania and tonight's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week is coming to you live from Martorelli Stadium as Mars is facing North Hills.

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above.

The host Indians head into tonight's game looking for their first win of the season, having dropped both of their opening contests with a 28-23 loss to Hempfield and a 38-10 loss to Seneca Valley.

On the other side of the ball, Mars is aiming to string together three straight wins to start the season for the first time in several years.

Head coach Eric Kasperowicz's Fightin' Planets squad opened the season with a 42-7 blowout win over Beaver and followed that up last week with a 17-13 win against Bethel Park.

Tonight's game will be a homecoming for Kasperowicz, who was the starting quarterback at North Hills and led the team to a WPIAL and PIAA title in 1993.

Kickoff from Martorelli Stadium is set for 7 p.m. in West View.

This year's lineup of games on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

September 5 - Mars at North Hills

September 12 - Bethel Park at West Mifflin

September 19 - Penn Hills at Aliquippa

September 26 - Avonworth at Central Valley

October 3 - South Fayette at Upper St. Clair

October 10 - Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry

October 17 - North Allegheny at Pine-Richland

October 24 - Fan Vote