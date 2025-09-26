Watch live: Avonworth vs. Central Valley high school football live stream

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania and this week's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week is coming to you live from Beaver County as Central Valley hosts Avonworth.

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above.

Avonworth (5-0) heads into tonight's game as the visitors, but the likely favorite in the matchup as the Antelopes are undefeated and the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Class 3A by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Avonworth junior running back Dimitri Velisaris is a big part of why his team is rolling this season with an undefeated record. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Avonworth, led by quarterback Carson Bellinger and running back Dimitri Velisaris, have won all five of their games and haven't had a close call yet with wins over Burrell, West Mifflin, Aliquippa, Thomas Jefferson, and Hopewell.

Bellinger has thrown for 795 yards and seven touchdowns on the season and has yet to throw an interception, while Velisaris is averaging nearly seven yards per carry with 454 yards and 11 touchdowns.

For Central Valley (2-3), the Warriors are looking to extend their winning streak to three games and get back to the .500 mark on the season.

Central Valley opened their season with losses to Montour, Thomas Jefferson, and Belle Vernon, but got back in the win column the past two weeks with victories over McGuffey and Beaver.

Aaron Lawson is leading the way for Central Valley with 14 receptions for 257 yards on the season while a trio of Ethans -- Shearer, Bosco, and Ondrusek are all splitting carries in the rushing attack, combining for over 500 yards total through the Warriors' five games.

Kickoff at Central Valley High School is set for 7:00.

This year's lineup of games on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh