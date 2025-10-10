Watch live: Bishop Canevin vs. Fort Cherry high school football live stream

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania and this week's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week is coming to you live from Washington County as Fort Cherry hosts Bishop Canevin!

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above.

Fort Cherry (7-0) heads into tonight's game with a perfect record, looking to keep its undefeated season alive as the defending champions in the WPIAL's Class 1A.

The host Rangers, led by star quarterback and Penn State recruit Matt Sieg, have scored 40 or more points in all of their games this season and haven't allowed more than 20 points, which happened last week against Cornell.

Fort Cherry is averaging 48.7 points per game and are only allowing 9 points per game.

Fort Cherry quarterback Matt Sieg broke the WPIAL's all-time touchdown scoring record earlier this season. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Earlier this season, Sieg broke the WPIAL's all-time touchdown record in a blowout win over Monessen.

On the other side of the football, Bishop Canevin (5-2) is hoping to derail Fort Cherry's undefeated season and take control of the driver's seat in the Black Hills Conference.

The visiting Crusaders under head coach Rod Steele, who's in his first year at the school, haven't lost a conference game yet and are riding a five-game winning streak.

Bishop Canevin head coach Rod Steele is in his first year with the team and face a tall task this week when they head to Washington County to facer Matt Sieg and the Fort Cherry Rangers. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Junior running back Myontae Mott is leading the way out of Bishop Canevin's backfield with 480 rushing yards, averaging over 12 yards per carry.

Kickoff at Jim Garry Stadium is set for 7:00.