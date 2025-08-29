Watch live: Peters Township vs. McKeesport high school football live stream

It's another football Friday in western Pennsylvania and tonight's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week takes you to the Mon Valley for a matchup of two top-tier WPIAL teams with Peters Township facing McKeesport.

The Peters Township Indians and the McKeesport Tigers were each runners up in the title games of their classifications last season and both still have championship aspirations.

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above.

Class 5A Peters Township and Class 4A McKeesport each head into tonight's game on the heels of victories last week, both trying to get off to 2-0 starts.

McKeesport came up short when the two teams played last year at Peters Township as the Indians defended their home turf and won the game in a 42-7 blowout.

Kickoff from George L. Smith Field at Weigle-Schaeffer Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m. in McKeesport.

McKeesport's top recruits lead the way for the Tigers

Junior running back Kemon Spell is the top rated junior recruit in the country at his position and last week, he showed why.

Spell, a Penn State recruit, showed up and showed out for McKeesport with 13 carries, 295 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. He also had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in McKeesport's 51-24 win over Delaware Valley.

McKeesport running back Kemon Spell trots into the endzone on a 97-yard kickoff return on Aug. 23rd, 2025 against Delaware Valley at the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

If the rushing attack from Spell isn't hard enough to stop, McKeesport has a star receiver who can cause problems for the defense, as well in junior Javien Robinson.

McKeesport wide receiver Javien Robinson celebrates with quarterback Matthew Miller after scoring a touchdown against Delaware Valley on Aug. 23rd, 2025 at the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

Robinson, one of the top junior recruits in the state at his position, had three catches for 88 yards last week with a receiving touchdown and a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

McKeesport made it to the Class 4A title game last year, losing to Mon Valley rival Thomas Jefferson and are seeking their first championship in two decades.

Peters Township trying to get back to Class 5A title game

Peters Township and Pine-Richland have traded back and forth being at the top of the mountain in Class 5A and for head coach T.J. Plack's squad, they'd like to bounce back from their title game loss last season and win it all again this year.

Senior Nolan DiLucia is in his third season as the team's starting quarterback and is a Villanova recruit.

Peters Township senior quarterback Nolan DiLucia is in his third season as the team's starting signal caller and hoping to lead the Indians back to the top of Class 5A in the WPIAL. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

DiLucia says last year's title game loss to Pine-Richland left a sour taste, but coming up short has him motivated for this season.

Last week, Peters Township got their season started with a 42-14 win over Canon-McMillan as DiLucia threw for three touchdowns and Cole Neupaver rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

