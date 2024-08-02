Kamala Harris, Tim Walz holding rally at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia today. Here's what to know.

Anticipation builds for Harris' running mate announcement, voters react to possible Shapiro pick Anticipation builds for Harris' running mate announcement, voters react to possible Shapiro pick 05:50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to appear at a campaign event Tuesday evening at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia, Temple University confirmed last week.

The rally at the arena on Temple University's campus will be her first formal appearance with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The Democratic National Committee's virtual roll call vote officially closed Monday night, and the Democratic Party announced that Harris received the votes of 99% of the participating delegates.

In an announcement posted online, Temple President Richard M. Englert said, "The presence of any speaker on campus is not an endorsement from Temple University, just as the views expressed by any speaker do not necessarily reflect those of the university's administration, faculty, staff, or students."

Former President Donald Trump had a rally at the same arena earlier this summer. The center is on Temple's campus but is operated by a third party.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state for both candidates. John Kennedy, a political science professor at West Chester University, called it "the tipping point state in this election."

Trump's running mate JD Vance will also be in Philadelphia Tuesday for a campaign event. He's set to speak at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia several hours before Harris takes the stage at Temple.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is reported to be in the running for the vice president role, along with Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Earlier this week, Shapiro declined to say if he wants to be on the ticket with Harris, but he has campaigned for her. Amid the speculation, Shapiro canceled a fundraising trip to the Hamptons scheduled for this weekend.

Parking, road and building closures at Temple University for the Harris rally

Due to the Harris campaign rally on Tuesday, Temple University is implementing multiple road, parking and building closures on and around campus. The university advises the Temple community to pack their patience when traveling and opt for public transportation to get to and from campus on Tuesday.

The following roads and parking structure closures will be in effect on Tuesday:

Montgomery Avenue will be closed between Broad Street and 16th Street

The Liacouras Garage and 15th Street Lot will be closed

Anyone who parks overnight in the Liacouras Garage can move their cars to the Temple Towers Lot by 5 a.m. Any car parked in the Liacouras Garage by 5 a.m., including overnight parkers, will not be able to exit until the Harris campaign rally concludes Tuesday evening.

Guaranteed or flex parkers assigned to the Liacouras Garage or the 15th Street Lot will be moved to the Montgomery Garage. All university parking lots and garages are expected to be at full capacity.

The following buildings will be closed all day Tuesday:

Pearson Hall

McGonigle Hall

The Independence Blue Cross Rec Center

Aramark Student Training And Recreation (ASTAR) Center (including the fitness center)