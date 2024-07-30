Watch CBS News
Politics

Kamala Harris eyeing 5 top contenders for her VP pick, sources say

By Fin Gómez, Nidia Cavazos

/ CBS News

Harris, VP pick touring together soon
Harris, VP pick to tour battleground states next week 04:06

A top tier of contenders has emerged to be the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, CBS News has learned, with a pick expected to be made by Monday.

That tier includes Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Approximately 10 hopefuls remain overall and Harris will be conducting formal interviews this week. 

Harris and her running mate will campaign together in battleground states next week, sources familiar with the plans previously told CBS News.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Fin Gómez
fin-gomez.jpg

Fin Gómez is the political director for CBS News. Fin oversees the day-to-day political coverage for CBS News. He has covered five presidential political cycles and multiple presidential campaigns. He was formerly a member of the CBS White House unit.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.