JD Vance campaigning in Philadelphia Tuesday, same day Kamala Harris is set to appear with new running mate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance will be in Philadelphia for a campaign event Tuesday, the same day that presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally with her yet-to-be-named running mate at Temple University's Liacouras Center.

Vance, who joined Donald Trump on the GOP ticket in July, is scheduled to travel from Ohio to Pennsylvania for the appearance.

CBS News Philadelphia has contacted Trump's campaign for confirmation on where and when Vance's event will take place in the city.

Temple University announced last week that Harris's first formal appearance with her pick for vice president would happen on the school's campus. According to CBS News, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly all met with the vice president in person over the weekend.

Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Tuesday.

Shapiro, who's been rumored to be a top candidate for several weeks, has sidestepped questions about whether he's vying for the job or would accept it if offered.

"I'm not going to engage in these hypotheticals," Shapiro said at Cheyney University on Friday, Aug. 3. "The vice president's going to make the decision she wants to make."

However, Shapiro did fire back at comments made by Vance, who compared Shapiro to a "bad impression of Barack Obama" during a recent podcast appearance.

"Barack Obama is probably our most gifted orator of my time. So it's kind of a weird insult I guess," Shapiro said. He went on to call Vance "a total phony-baloney" and "the most inorganic candidate I think I've ever seen on the national stage."

Over the weekend, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker sparked some confusion online after posting a video from her campaign account endorsing and Shapiro for vice president.

The video was captioned "Proud to be back with so many leaders from across our region supporting @KamalaHarris for President and @JoshShapiroPA for VP! We are One CITY, One REGION, and ONE Commonwealth United!"

A source at City Hall told CBS News Philadelphia the video is not a premature announcement of Shapiro being selected as Harris' running mate, but rather Parker's endorsement to show her support for Pennsylvania's governor.