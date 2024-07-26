Josh Shapiro deflects when asked if Kamala Harris is vetting him as a VP running mate candidate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday deflected a question about possibly being vetted as likely Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, saying, "That's a question to be directed to the Harris campaign."

It comes days after Shapiro said he was not part of a vetting process for the possible vice presidential position on Harris' ticket.

"I was not asked and have not submitted any paperwork," Shapiro said Tuesday.

On Friday, Shapiro said he would not add "any political pressure to the vice president" about her decision.

"She will make this deeply personal decision as to who she wants to run with and who she wants to govern with and move America forward with," Shapiro said Friday.

Shapiro added he has not spoken to the vice president since Sunday.

A source familiar with the process said earlier this week the Harris campaign is vetting about a dozen individuals, including Shapiro, as a possible running mate.

Shapiro made history as the highest vote-getter in Pennsylvania gubernatorial history.

The governor joined labor leaders and state legislators in Philadelphia on Friday to formally endorse Harris for president. He doubled down on his support for Harris, calling her a "fearless leader" who "always put people before the powerful."

On Friday morning, Shapiro joined Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council and Laborers' District Council, an umbrella organization representing more than 50 local unions in the region, during an endorsement event.

With just over three months until the November general election, eyes are on battleground states like Pennsylvania and who Harris will choose as her running mate.

"Why this isn't about Josh, he would look good on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," Ryan Boyer, the business manager for the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, said.

Union leaders and Parker also endorsed Shapiro as Harris' possible running mate.

"Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and southeastern Pennsylvania will deliver Kamala Harris as the 47th president of the United States of America," Parker said, "and if they take our advice, Josh Shapiro will be our vice president."

During a press conference, Shapiro praised both the Philadelphia Building Trades Council and the Biden-Harris administration for their help rebuilding I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia after the highway collapsed last summer.

The governor recounted calling Boyer first to ask about putting a team together to rebuild the road. Work was completed in 12 days.

"The second call came from the Biden-Harris administration, and they simply said, 'What do you need?'" Shapiro said. "They delivered everything. They took a city that was down on its needs and lifted us back up, and that's the same thing Kamala Harris is going to do for this country."

Shapiro also said there's a "clear contrast" between Harris and Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

"Let me tell you something, he's pretty afraid," Shapiro said. "You all see? He's backing out of the debate now. He's afraid to stand toe to toe with our vice president. And you know why that is? It's not just because she's a skilled debater. It's not just because she's got the right positions on the issues that matter most to the good people of Pennsylvania and this country. It's because he can't run away from his record any longer."

Shapiro is scheduled to attend a Harris campaign event in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.