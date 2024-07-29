Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer team up at rally for Kamala Harris in Ambler

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Josh Shapiro was on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris at Wissahickon High School in Ambler Monday. He had help from another Democratic governor from a battleground state, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

The pair have been strong backers of Harris since President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his vice president eight days ago.

Shapiro and Whitmer on Monday touted Harris' record as a prosecutor, her work alongside Mr. Biden and her stance on reproductive rights. Both governors also took shots at former President Donald Trump, claiming his policies would lead to less freedom.

"Trump and [vice presidential candidate JD] Vance want to take us backwards, but we're not going back," Whitmer said. "Our response to them is simple: hell no."

"I want a future that is cleaner and greener. I want a future with better schools and safer streets. And I want a future with more freedom, not less," Shapiro said.

The two governors have something else in common: Both have been seen as possible running mates to Harris if she locks up the Democratic nomination next month.

Whitmer told CBS Mornings Monday she intends to finish her term as governor, which ends in 2026. And while Shapiro has said the decision is Harris' to make, he hasn't taken himself out of the running.

"I hope he'll be the VP pick, but I also love him as our governor, so I'm kind of torn," Radnor Township Constable Kristen Stork said.

The Trump campaign will also rev up its Pennsylvania push this week. Trump is slated to rally voters in Harrisburg Wednesday. He spent this weekend in battleground Minnesota criticizing Harris on immigration.

Trump also says he plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the attempt on his life on July 13, but has not yet set a date.

It's still unclear when Harris will be in the commonwealth for her first official campaign visit.