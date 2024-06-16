Trump to hold rally at Temple University's Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia

Could voters across Centre County, Pennsylvania play a role in the 2024 presidential election?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally on Saturday at the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia.

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 3 p.m., according to his website.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 election, will "highlight how Biden's weak presidency is devastating American families" during the rally.

"In a presidential election year, it is common for political campaigns to hold large-scale events on college campuses," Temple said in a statement in part. "As a public university, Temple has a policy of making appropriate spaces available for rent to third-party organizations for these events regardless of their political party or stance."

Temple isn't covering any costs associated with the event due to the Liacouras Center being managed and operated by a third-party firm.

The university also wrote that the "presence of any speaker on campus is not an endorsement from Temple University, just as the views expressed by any speaker do not necessarily reflect those of the university's administration, faculty, staff, or students."

Recently, Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts that stemmed from a $130,000 "hush money" payment his attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election. He's also facing charges in three other criminal cases.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state for Trump and Mr. Biden during the 2024 election after Mr. Biden won the Commonwealth, which helped him win the presidency in 2020. The two have both spent time in the Philadelphia region while on the campaign trail this year.

In early May, Trump held a rally on the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. Trump was also at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia in February, where he released Trump-branded sneakers.

Mr. Biden has made several stops in Pennsylvania while on the campaign trail, including in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

At the end of May, Mr. Biden made a pitch to Black voters at Girard College in North Philly. A March CBS News poll showed Trump nearly doubling his support among Black voters to 23%. Experts say that the erosion of support in November would be costly for Mr. Biden.

A recent CBS News poll in May showed the race between Trump and Mr. Biden was tight in Pennsylvania. Last week, a different CBS News poll showed them neck and neck nationally and in battlegrounds.