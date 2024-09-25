Kamala Harris to visit Pittsburgh today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris is returning to Pittsburgh on Wednesday as her focus on Pennsylvania sharpens in the final few weeks ahead of the election.

Harris will deliver a speech about her economic plan at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. She's slated to speak at 3:15 p.m., according to the White House. She's expected to arrive at the Pittsburgh International Airport shortly before 2 p.m. and leave for Washington D.C. shortly before 6 p.m.

At noon, a line of people could be seen filing into the Philip Chosky Theatre.

"She's just wonderful — her ideas, she's smart and I'm all for her," said Harris supporter Diana Hull.

Hull said she agrees with Harris' economic proposals, saying, "I think what has happened over the past three years, there has been improvement, there's an improvement in wages, though some people are not seeing it because these kinds of things I think take a long time to happen.

Trump visited Western Pennsylvania on Monday

Harris and former President Donald Trump are both vying for the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Trump was just in the area on Monday, speaking at an event hosted by a conservative nonprofit in Smithon, Westmoreland County, before holding a rally at IUP.

Trump will also be back in the Pittsburgh area on Oct. 5, returning to the site of the first assassination attempt against him at the Butler Farm Show grounds.

Political experts expect both Harris and Trump to return to Western Pennsylvania several times before Election Day on Nov. 5.

Allegheny County leans to the left, but the Pittsburgh area is surrounded by counties that typically skew more Republican.