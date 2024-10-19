Former President Donald Trump to hold rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - Today, western Pennsylvania will once again take center stage as we sit just 16 days from Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Pennsylvania for yet another rally, this time in Latrobe.

He's set to hold a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Saturday night.

The gates will open at 2 p.m. and the former president is expected to speak around 6 p.m.

He will also host a town hall at the Lancaster Convention Center on Sunday.

The Executive Director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority said that tonight's rally will not affect their Spirit Airlines flights but there will be a no-fly zone around the airport while Trump is there.

This is Trump's latest visit to western Pennsylvania after he came back to the Butler Farm Showground earlier this month, the same place where he was the victim of an assassination attempt.

His running mate, Senator JD Vance, was just in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

However, in Latrobe, we're expecting to hear from former Steeler Antonio Brown, who posted to social media that he plans to speak at the rally for the former president.

It's going to be a busy weekend for the former president in Pennsylvania, he also expected to work as a fry cook at a McDonald's, claiming multiple times that his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has lied about working at McDonald's in college.

Trump is also expected to be in attendance at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night when the Steelers take on the New York Jets.

We will have coverage of the former president's rally tonight on our evening shows.