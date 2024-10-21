Former Steelers players endorse Kamala Harris while Trump attends game against Jets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump took a break from campaigning in Pennsylvania to watch the Steelers battle the New York Jets on Sunday night.

The Steelers encouraged fans to show up early with all the extra security measures. The Secret Service also provided a statement on how they were protecting the former president.

"Today, former President Trump is receiving the highest protection the Secret Service can provide. The agency adjusts and enhances our protective posture to mitigate evolving threats. We're working closely with our local law enforcement partners in Pittsburgh to minimize disruptions while ensuring the highest level of safety and security for the former president."

Trump's appearance at Acrisure Stadium comes a day after former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown joined Trump at a rally in Latrobe.

Some Steelers fans said they were at the game because the former president was there. Other fans said they could do without the former president making an appearance.

"I think it is a great thing, honesty," one Trump supporter said. "To be able to waive the towel a little bit and rally the Steelers fans is a smart move politically."

"I think it adds to the aura of the game," another supporter said.

Not all fans were pleased, however.

"He is disrupting the game, and I feel like for the fans, this is not the time or the place for the political action he is doing right now," one fan added. She brought with her a Harris sign and also expressed security concerns.

"I am very worried because our seats are right above the boxes," she said.

Another Harris supporter in the tailgate lots was the late Franco Harris' son, F. Dok Harris. Harris told KDKA-TV that he's supporting Kamala Harris.

"The way I look at it is, we have the Browns here once a year. We're used to losers being here, that's fine, but we know the way Pittsburgh thinks. It's a hard-working town where we help our neighbors, and that's not [Trump's] style," F. Dok Harris said. "The vice president cares about her neighbors; it is the kind of people we have here in Pittsburgh."

"Football is important, but Trump is more important. This election is important, and this is the most critical election in my lifetime and a lot of people's lifetimes," another fan added.

As for security in and around Acrisure Stadium, there was not a noticeably larger presence. The Steelers emphasized that Trump was at the game at the invitation of an individual suite holder.

Former Steelers endorse Kamala Harris

In addition to Franco Harris' son, former Steelers Jerome Bettis and "Mean" Joe Greene endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

"Donald Trump has made promise after promise to the city of Pittsburgh, and time after time, he's failed to deliver," Bettis said. "It's time for us to elect a leader who's gonna fight for us. Someone who's gonna roll up their sleeves and get the job done. Not just complain about it at a half-empty venue. There's only one person in this race who fits that bill: Vice President Kamala Harris."

Joe Greene wished Harris a happy birthday before formally endorsing the Democratic nominee.