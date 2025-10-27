Today will be the warmest day in the Pittsburgh area for the next week

Today will be the warmest day for the next week in the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential for Wednesday into Thursday, but we aren't there just yet. The chance is low at this point.

Aware: Wednesday through Friday morning rain totals will average around 1.5" of rain.

Remember when Vanessa Williams sang about 'saving the best for last'? This week will probably be the opposite of that, with us seeing the best, most comfy weather today and Tuesday with rain around Wednesday through Friday morning, and our comfy level remaining low over the weekend.

The average high temperature today is 59°, and I have us hitting 59 for the daily high in Pittsburgh. The average morning low is 40 degrees, and we saw temperatures in the mid-30s this morning, so that means our daily average temperature will be below average; the 8th below average day in a row. I don't expect to see above-average temperatures for the rest of the month. For the month, we are still just over a degree (1.3°) above when it comes to our temperatures. It'll be close whether we are above or below for the entire month. It'll probably come down to just how low we tick down for morning lows.

Tuesday will look very similar to today, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and morning lows on the chilly side. Tuesday should be dry with more clouds around. You'll have to wait until Wednesday afternoon for our next rain chance. Once the rain arrives though, it'll be sticking around for nearly 48 hours, lasting through Friday morning.

The heaviest rain comes in on Thursday morning. But at least at this point, it looks like rain rates will stay well below flash flood criteria.

When it comes to Trick-Or-Treating, Friday night will be dry but damp with slick conditions in places due to earlier rain and leaves on the ground. It'll also still be breezy on Friday with winds gusting up to 30mph. Overall, it may just cold enough for your little one to be more comfy with a light jacket on, possibly hiding their outfit. Halloween highs will hit the upper-40s, with trick-or-treat temperatures in the mid-40s.

Looking at the upcoming weekend, Saturday will be dry with highs in the mid-50s. Sunday highs will only be in the upper 40s with another rain chance around.

