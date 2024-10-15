Tim Walz is coming to the Pittsburgh area today for campaign events and a rally. Here's what to know.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president will be in the Pittsburgh area today for campaign events and a rally.

Walz is kicking off his day in western Pennsylvania at two events in Lawrence and Butler counties this afternoon, starting in Volant. Following those two events, Walz will be attending a rally in Pittsburgh. A campaign spokesperson says this will be his third trip to Pittsburgh.

JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president was in Johnstown over the weekend and is expected to be back in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Harris and Trump campaigns both have a key focus on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh has been a hotbed for visits from candidates aiming to win Pennsylvania, the largest of the seven battleground states. The state has 19 electoral votes and is a crucial key to the election.

Vice President Kamala Harris has visited Pennsylvania more than a dozen times this year already, including several stops since launching her presidential campaign.

Harris was in Pittsburgh earlier this month to push her proposed economic plan.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, was in the Pittsburgh area earlier this month for a rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds, the same place where he was the victim of an assassination attempt in July.

Recent CBS News polling shows that the race remains a tight contest with Harris having a slight lead over Trump, 51% to 48% nationally among likely voters, and 50% to 49% in battleground states.

In 2020, President Biden won the state by less than 81,000 votes. Former President Trump won the state in 2016 by just over 44,000 votes.