Tim Walz to campaign in Pittsburgh this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Harris Campaign has announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will be returning to Pittsburgh this week.

According to the campaign, Gov. Walz will make his third trip to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and along with Pittsburgh, he will make stops in Butler and Volant.

The details of where Walz will be have not yet been made public.

Campaigns in Pittsburgh

Gov. Walz is just one of several examples of Pittsburgh, and Pennsylvania at large, as being seen as a key to the 2024 election.

Both campaigns have made several stops in Western Pennsylvania over the past couple of months. The Republican nominee for vice president, Senator JD Vance has been in our area multiple times.

In August, Sen. Vance held an invite-only speaking engagement at the VFW Post 92 on Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell as a way to communicate to veterans how a Trump-Vance Administration would help them.

He also appeared in Monroeville late last month, holding a town hall at the Monroeville Convention Center.

In August, both Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a bus tour in Pittsburgh ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Just last week, ahead of making remarks in Pittsburgh, former President Barack Obama surprised staffers at a Harris campaign office.