Former President Trump to host campaign rally in Latrobe this weekend

Former President Trump returns to Butler for first time since assassination attempt

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump will return to the Pittsburgh area for another rally this weekend.

Trump will deliver remarks at a campaign event at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Saturday. Doors open at 2:00 p.m., and Trump will speak around 6 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, was in the Pittsburgh area earlier this month for a rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds, the same place where he was the victim of an assassination attempt in July.

His running mate, Sen. JD Vance, is scheduled to speak in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Bidens, Harris campaign also focusing on Pennsylvania

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. President Biden will be the guest speaker at the Philadelphia Democratic Party's Democratic City Committee Dinner.

Meanwhile, the first lady is slated to visit the Philadelphia suburbs for the Harris campaign.

Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will be in the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday for campaign events and a rally.

Walz is kicking off his day in western Pennsylvania at two events in Lawrence and Butler counties during the afternoon, starting in Volant. Following those two events, Walz will be attending a rally in Pittsburgh. A campaign spokesperson says this will be his third trip to Pittsburgh.

The importance of Pennsylvania

KDKA-TV Political Editor Jon Delano recently asked CBS News' Robert Costa about the state of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.

Costa said Pennsylvania remains an integral part of the presidential election.

"It's hard to see a path to the White House for either candidate that doesn't run through Pennsylvania," he said. "Pennsylvania is crucial when it comes to the electoral map."

With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is the largest of the seven battleground states.

"If you don't win here, you have to come up with a whole combination of states that's not easy to do," Costa said.