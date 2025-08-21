Teaser trailer for Season 2 of 'The Pitt' on HBO Max drops on social media

A teaser trailer has dropped for the upcoming second season of HBO Max's show 'The Pitt.'

The popular Pittsburgh-based medical drama's second season is slated to premiere in January 2026 and a first look at the upcoming season has surfaced on social media.

The teaser trailer shows a number of characters who played roles in the first season back at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center for another day of work at the hospital.

🚨 NEW TEASER FOR THE PITT SEASON 2! Shared by Fiona Dourif on Instagram Stories! pic.twitter.com/MY1uDMB6Gn — Pitt Crave (@PittCrave) August 21, 2025

"And so it begins," said Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, played by Noah Wyle.

The show's first season snagged 13 Emmy nominations, including for best drama and best actor. The series also got nods for supporting actress, directing, writing, sound editing, makeup and casting.

The show's second season expected to again consist of a 15-hour day in the hospital's emergency department, this time over a 4th of July weekend, approximately ten months after the first season of the show ended.

Producers for the show spoke with The Wrap and said some topics and storylines from the season are expected to include immigration, autism, and PTSD.

Nearly all of the cast members from the first season are expected to return for the second season, but Dr. Heather Collins, played by Tracy Ifeachor will not be returning. Wyle previously told Deadline that her departure from the show was a story-based decision.

Executive Producer John Wells, who graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, said he hopes that now that the show has gained some traction, HBO will be able to get some clearance from professional sports leagues to use team logos to help reflect the Pittsburgh-based themes of The Pitt.

While most of the first season was filmed on a set in Burbank, California, that looked like Allegheny General Hospital, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh last September. The crew shot drone footage above the hospital and around the city, and some scenes were shot on the hospital's helipad.