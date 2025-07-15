"The Pitt" snags 13 Emmy nominations, including best drama and best actor

"The Pitt," the popular Pittsburgh-set medical drama starring Noah Wyle, snagged 13 Emmy nominations, including for best drama and best actor.

The HBO Max series also got nods for supporting actress, directing, writing, sound editing, makeup and casting.

While "The Pitt" got more than a dozen nominations, it was Apple TV+'s "Severance" that stole the show with 27 nominations overall. HBO Max's "The Penguin" got 24, and HBO Max's "The White Lotus" and Apple TV+'s "The Studio" each got 23.

"The Pitt," which stars Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, has been lauded for its medical accuracy as well as its gripping real-time format, with 15 hour-long episodes covering a 15-hour ER shift.

"This medical drama series offers a realistic look at the challenges healthcare workers face, as seen through the experiences of the frontline heroes at a Pittsburgh hospital," the description on HBO Max reads.

While most of the first season was filmed on a set in Burbank, California, that looked like Allegheny General Hospital, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh last September. The crew shot drone footage above the hospital and around the city, and some scenes were shot on the hospital's helipad.

"The Pitt" is produced by R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells and Michael Hissrich, all of whom have previously worked with Wyle on "ER." Wells and Hissrich are both Carnegie Mellon University graduates, giving the show even more of a Pittsburgh connection.

Production is currently underway for the second season of "The Pitt." It's slated for a January 2026 premiere, according to Variety.