Omar Khan named Steelers general manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have found their new general manager.

The Steelers named Omar Khan, their vice president of football and business administration, the new general manager on Wednesday. He was hired by the Steelers in 2001 after working with the New Orleans Saints.

Khan signed a four-year contract to succeed Kevin Colbert, who stepped down following the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I am ready for this challenge and grateful to continue the success we have had on the field during my first 21 years," Khan said on the Steelers' website. "I look forward to completing our football operations staff and working tirelessly to build another championship football team for Steelers Nation and our community."

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala said Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl is slated to become Pittsburgh's new assistant general manager.