15-year-old Pittsburgh-area student killed in school van crash remembered as "angel on Earth"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Samantha Kalkbrenner, the 15-year-old Serra Catholic High School student killed in a school van crash in Dravosburg on Wednesday, is being remembered as an "angel on Earth."

Kalkbrenner was killed in a crash on the way to school. Five other people were injured, including three other students.

"She was an angel on Earth. Like an angel. I never saw her without a smile. Ever," her friend, Brooke Farrah, said.

On Thursday, the community will gather for a vigil at the Serra Catholic stadium to remember the teenager, as her friends continue to stop at the spot where she was killed.

Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner was killed in a school van crash in Dravosburg on Sept. 20, 2023. Photo Credit: Serra Catholic High School/Twitter

Farrah was away at college when she got the devastating news and rushed home.

"She was literally the sweetest person I have ever met in my life," she said. "She wouldn't hurt a fly."

Farrah is remembering the bright light her friend was by stopping at the growing makeshift memorial. It includes flowers and a teddy bear.

She tells us she knew Kalkbrenner for years. They are members of the St. Thomas the Apostle youth group and spent 10 days together in Kentucky in July on a mission building houses for the less fortunate.

"None of this makes any sense," said Kim Farrah, who also knew Kalkbrenner. "But we believe that there's something else that Sam had to do. And we're sad that she can't be here with us, but she's got a purpose."

In a social media post, Kalkbrenner's father, Carl Kalkbrenner, said, "There are no words. Samantha was as close to perfect as a child could get. She loved her life and everything about it. If you knew her you loved her that's the impact she had in this life. I will miss my baby forever and there will forever be a hole in my heart. Thank you all for the emotional support."

"We wished Sam was still here," Brooke Farrah said.

