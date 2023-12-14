Two men arrested and charged in crash that killed 15-year-old Serra Catholic student

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the September deadly crash in Dravosburg.

According to prosecutors, William Soliday and Andrew Voigt were racing that day and in the end, a 15-year-old girl on her way to school paid the ultimate price.

It's been nearly three months since the crash and police and the district attorney have described it as a "complex case."

They were working to determine factors such as speed, time, and distance in the crash and wanted to be thorough in building the case before bringing charges and making any arrests.

The crash happened on September 20 at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Third Street and police said Soliday and Voigt were in separate vehicles and believed to be racing. They reportedly reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour when the school van was hit by Soliday.

Three students were ejected and one of them landed on a burning vehicle. The devastating crash ultimately took the life of 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner.

Footage from inside the van showed that the driver looked in both directions multiple times before turning onto Richland Avenue.

The driver survived but still requires surgery.

Police and the district attorney said surveillance video and witnesses helped build their case.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala said that driving in Pennsylvania is a privilege, not a right.

"At the point of impact between the vehicle and the van, the vehicle was going 90 miles per hour at the point of impact," Zappala said. "There are no skid marks, there's no, at least for 600 feet before impact, visual barriers that would explain this to us."

Both Soliday and Voigt were arrested and charged on Wednesday night.

Soliday's bail was denied and Voigt had bail set at $150,000.

We'll have more on this story tonight on KDKA-TV Evening News.