New traffic light installed near site of deadly Dravosburg school van crash

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A new traffic light has been installed in Dravosburg near the site of a deadly school van crash last year.

The light at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Fifth Street is being inspected this morning and will be operational ahead of schedule.

"This new signal will make a busy intersection much safer for both pedestrians and drivers," said Rep. Nick Pisciottano. "Implementing traffic infrastructure is often a very slow process; there's a lot of red tape to get through. I'm pleased with how quickly we were able to make this happen thanks to coordination between the Turnpike Commission, PennDOT, Allegheny County, Dravosburg Borough, and other local leaders. It speaks volumes about our community's ability to solve problems when we work together."

The PA Turnpike Commission says that the light will be in test mode for the first 30 days once it is operational, but says it will be fully functional during that time fame.

On Sept. 20, a Serra Catholic High School van was hit by another driver while trying to turn onto Richland Avenue from Third Street. Fifteen-year-old student Samantha Kalkbrenner was killed in the crash.

In the wake of the crash, there have been several safety changes including the new traffic light, barriers to prevent turns, and installing radar to monitor speed.

Suspects in the crash awaiting trial

William Soliday II and Andrew Voigt are awaiting trial for the charges filed in connection with the deadly crash.

Soliday was driving the car that hit the Serra Catholic van and he faces multiple charges, including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

A judge dismissed the most serious felony charge against Voigt, the man accused of racing with Soliday. He still faces several misdemeanor charges.

Soliday remains in the Allegheny County Jail after a judge denied his bail saying he believes that Soliday is too much of a danger to himself and others to be freed from jail.