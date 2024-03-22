Bail denied for driver charged in deadly Serra Catholic school van crash

Judge denies bail for man accused in Dravosburg crash that killed Serra Catholic student

Judge denies bail for man accused in Dravosburg crash that killed Serra Catholic student

Judge denies bail for man accused in Dravosburg crash that killed Serra Catholic student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man accused of killing a Serra Catholic student in a fiery crash last year has been denied bail and will remain in the Allegheny County Jail while he awaits trial.

A bail hearing was held for William Soliday in front of Judge Beemer at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Thursday.

The Post-Gazette reports that Judge Beemer said he believes that Soliday is too much of a danger to himself and others to be freed from jail.

William Soliday was charged with multiple offenses, including homicide in the September crash in Dravosburg that took the life of Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner. Allegheny County

Audio recordings from the Allegheny County Jail between Soliday and his wife were played in court and prosecutors focused on several conversations related to suicide and calls that implied that Soliday would not return to jail if he was released ahead of the trial.

"Listening to everything in there, it sounded to me like this guy wanted to get out so that he can take the easy way out and not face justice," Carl Kalkbrenner told the Post-Gazette. "But this way here, he's going to face justice and whatever is going to happen as a result of that will happen."

Soliday is facing charges including third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle.

He's accused of hitting the van that 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner was riding in last September, killing her in the violent and fiery crash.

A 15-year-old Serra Catholic student was killed when a school van and another vehicle crashed in Dravosburg on Sept. 20, 2023. KDKA

Andrew Voigt was accused of racing with Soliday that day, but a judge has dismissed the most serious felony charges against him.

The trial for Soliday is scheduled to begin in late April.

Changes in Dravosburg near the site of the deadly crash

Traffic separators have been installed along Richland Avenue near where the violent crash occurred.

Allegheny County installed "no left turn" and "all traffic must turn right" signs at Third and Fourth streets, as well as Beech Alley.

The county also painted "slow" pavement markings on Richland Avenue north of the Mansfield Bridge and before the road's intersection with Third Street. There is also a "speed limit 40" sign facing southbound traffic.

Crews also plan to install a new traffic light at Fifth and Richland, which is expected to happen this spring.