Police in Westmoreland County searching for two juveniles who escaped from detention center

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police and other law enforcement are looking for two teens who have escaped from a juvenile detention center in Westmoreland County.

One of those teenagers on the run was charged in connection to a high-profile murder in New Kensington.

That's 14-year-old Robert Cogdell of Connellsville. He is described as a black male standing 5'10", 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The other teenager is 16-year-old Braedon Dickinson, also from Connellsville - it's not clear what he is being charged with.

Photos of Robert Cogdill (left) and Braedon Dickinson (right) provided by law enforcement. Pennsylvania State Police

Cogdell is charged in connection with the July 2022 murder of 39-year-old Jason Raiford in New Kensington.

He was one of seven suspects and three of them were on trial last week with one being found guilty of murder and the other two found not guilty of murder, but other charges.

Dickinson is described as a black male standing 5'9", 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, they escaped the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center off of South Grande Boulevard in Hempfield Township around 8:30 on Saturday night.

It's believed they could be traveling to the Jeannette, Monessen, or Uniontown areas.

Anyone who has seen them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Westmoreland County Park Police at 724-830-3567.

