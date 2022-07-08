Community pleads for suspects in New Kensington homicide to turn themselves in

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities and community members are pleading for three suspects in a deadly shooting in New Kensington to turn themselves in.

Community members are calling for change after Jason Raiford was ambushed and fatally shot at a housing complex on Fifth Avenue on Sunday.

"We're tired of seeing them getting killed, getting shot, and doing the wrong things. I was out there at one time," said Randall Walker, a local pastor.

Church leaders, residents and some families gathered on Fourth Avenue on Thursday not far from where Raiford was killed. The organizers said they want their community to be safer and are pleading for the three remaining suspects to turn themselves in to police.

"It just seems like it's getting worse and worse every day. It's been really tragic because it's so many kids involved," said Tasha Williams, a community activist.

Seven people are charged in connection with the death of Raiford, who was a husband and father of two.

On Thursday, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the seventh individual, Raquan Carpenter, was charged and apprehended. Amir Kennedy and Braedon Dickinson, who are both 14 years old, and 17-year-old Jonathon Felder are also in custody.

Authorities are actively searching for 18-year-old Elijah Gary and 15-year-olds Avian Molter and Da'Montae Brooks.

Community activist Tasha Williams helped one of the boys turn himself in to police. She said she's been joining the rallies this week because she believes more adults need to come together and more needs to be done for kids in the community.

"All these boys, they just need help, they need more guidance. They need more things to do," Williams said.

Rev. David Trent with Chosen Generation Ministry plans to hold rallies on Fourth Avenue near Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. every night for the foreseeable future. He hopes this will help the community reach the youth and improve their neighborhood.

"What we are going to do is get the focus back on the church and say we love you," he said. "One of the things that must change is the mindset of the parents. And kids do what kids see until the parents take the initiative and stand for truth," Trent said.

Many community members are encouraging the remaining suspects to turn themselves in to police.

"I just want to let them know, turn yourself in. Hope is not gone," Walker said.

According to the district attorney, Kennedy, Brooks, Gary, Felder, Molter, Dickinson and Carpenter are charged with criminal homicide, murder of the second degree, two counts of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and firearms charges.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gary, Molter and Brooks to call 911. District Attorney Ziccarelli asks the public to remain vigilant as they may be armed and dangerous.

Rev. David Trent said the church invites the community, business owners and anyone interested to its rallies at 6 p.m. outside of Mt. Calvary each night. He is also inviting the youth to go to Chosen Generation Ministry at 7 p.m. on Friday nights.