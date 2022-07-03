Police investigating death in New Kensington housing complex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police in New Kensington are investigating a man's death at a housing complex not far from the police station.

Officers were called to the Valley Royal apartment complex in New Kensington around 2:00 this afternoon. The complex was soon blocked off with crime scene tape.

Evidence markers riddled the sidewalk while neighbors stood by in disbelief. Investigators aren't saying just how the man died but continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

