Suspect wanted in fatal New Kensington shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead at a housing complex in New Kensington.

Two minors have been arrested on felony gun charges, and another, Amir Kennedy, is wanted for homicide in the death of Jason Raiford, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

A man was shot and killed at the Valley Royal apartment complex in New Kensington on July 3, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

Raifod was shot and killed in what the DA called "an act of senseless violence" on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Valley Royal apartment complex around 2 p.m. The scene was blocked off with crime scene tape, the sidewalk riddled with evidence markers.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kennedy is asked to call 911 or police at 724-339-7534.