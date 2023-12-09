Teenager found guilty in killing of man in lobby of New Kensington apartments last year

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - A jury has reached a verdict in a New Kensington deadly shooting trial.

Teenager Amir Kennedy was found guilty of killing 39-year-old Jason Raiford.

RELATED STORIES:

Elijah Gary and Damontee Brooks, however, were not found guilty of murder but were found guilty of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The case was based on surveillance footage that showed a group of seven teenagers ambushed Raiford in the lobby of the Valley Royal Court Apartments in New Kensington in July 2022.

It was believed that Raiford owed one of the teenagers $100.

Some of the defendants were as young as 14 at the time of the crime.